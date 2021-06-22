College of Criminal Justice Welcomes New Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

HUNTSVILLE — The College of Criminal Justice at Sam Houston State University has announced the appointment of Nu’Nicka Epps as the new Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).
This new role will be responsible for implementing strategies to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for the College of Criminal Justice. Epps will also be on the Executive Leadership Team and serve as the head of diversity efforts. This appointment is just the first of many new initiatives that the College of Criminal Justice plans to roll out during Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion month.
With 17 years of diverse higher education experience, Epps is excited to use her background in strategic planning, program development, training, student development, leadership development, and consulting to develop new initiatives that reflect the core values of the College of Criminal Justice. She also looks to lead the development, implementation, and assessment of our current strategies and offer effective paths forward.
Epps, who officially began her new role in the college in May, is ready to launch these initiatives, promoting an inclusive culture for the college.
“I want to establish trust, strengthen communication, and provide educational opportunities to create an equitable playing field for all,” Epps said.
With this new addition, the college will look to continue to build upon and develop initiatives that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.
