College of Arts & Media students take to the stage in spring productions

Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.