Oh the places they can go.
The Walker County College and Career fair is returning to Huntsville High School. The event is set for Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the HHS Commons, with dozens of colleges and career schools in attendance.
“We wanted to attract students in our area to the fair, because they may not have the chance to see what types of opportunities they have after high school,” HHS counselor Dawn Shaw said. “This event is not only important for upperclassmen, but also underclassmen as they can figure out what they need to do to get into the school of their choice.”
In addition to Huntsville students, attendees from Trinity, New Waverly, Alpha Omega Academy, Richards and Premiere High School will be present. Nearly all Texas colleges will be represented at the fair, as well as representatives from out-of-state schools.
“We are so happy to invite students from surrounding areas and to attract schools from all over the country,” Shaw added. “We have some brilliant and talented students here and they deserve to be seen.”
Texas colleges included are: Sam Houston State, Texas Tech, Stephen F. Austin, University of Houston, The University of Texas System (Dallas, Austin,Tyler, Permian Basin and San Antonio), The Texas A&M System (College Station, Commerce, Prairie View and Kingsville), LeTourneau University, University of North Texas, University of Mary Hardin–Baylor, Blinn College, Dallas Baptist, Tarleton, Texas Southern, Baylor and Lamar.
Out-of-state colleges will include: Harvard, Colorado Mesa, Howard Payne, West Virginia, Midwestern, Ouachita Baptist University, Jarvis Christian College, Louisiana Tech University, LSU–Alexandria and Northwestern State University.
Trade schools and employers will also be represented. This includes the Corps of Cadets at TAMU, Tulsa Welding School, Lone Star Welding, Paul Mitchell Houston, University of Houston-Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management, Universal Technical Institute, Culinary Institute Lenotre, Trio EOC- Texas Southern University, Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and National Guard.
“I tell many of our students that not all of us are college-bound, and that is okay,” Shaw said. “For some students, obtaining a certification for a trade is a great option. The military can also provide excellent scholarship opportunities and quick money after high school.”
There will also be a FAFSA workshop in the 1902 room computer lab to help students and parents complete their 2020 FAFSA, which opens on Monday. The Money Matters Department and the Financial Aid Office of SHSU will be available from 5-7 p.m.
“This is a great opportunity for students and families to obtain important information needed for making plans after high school,” Shaw added. “The more students who attend, the more reps we can attract.”
