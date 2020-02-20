A local man was arrested after police say he attempted to discard an object containing three bags of cocaine Wednesday evening in Huntsville.
Officers were on patrol near the 1600 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday, when a driver was seen going through a stop sign. Police say after turning on their lights, the suspect – identified as Juan Vivian Cardenas, 38, of Huntsville – was seen throwing an object out of his window.
Officers were able to recover the objects, which was identified as three bags containing over one gram of cocaine wrapped into a ball.
“This was good work by our officers to stay vigilant and recover the substance,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I am happy it did not get into the wrong hands.”
Cardenas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $8,500 in bonds.
