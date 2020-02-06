A Houston man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he attempted to hide three bags of cocaine during a traffic stop in Huntsville.
Huntsville police were on patrol in the 300 block of Interstate 45 north near the 118 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., when they noticed a vehicle with a broken brake light. After exiting the vehicle, the suspect – identified as Juanito Contreras, 39, of Houston – informed police that he had a marijuana pipe in his possession.
During a search of the vehicle, police say that Contreras attempted to hide three bags, containing around a gram of cocaine in a soda cup.
“This was great work by our officers to be on alert and notice the attempt to hide drugs,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said.
Contreras was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $7,000 in bonds.
