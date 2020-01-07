A routine traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy early Monday morning in Huntsville.
Police were on patrol in the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 around 3:30 a.m., when a vehicle with a broken taillight passed. Officers say while approaching the vehicle, they detected the smell of marijuana and asked the driver – identified as Ezavier Hughes, 29, of Houston – to search the vehicle.
Authorities say during the search they found marijuana debris, an ecstasy pill, 2.2 grams of cocaine and straws used to snort cocaine.
“This was a pretty large seizure and our officers did a great job,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “It is always nice to get drugs off the street.”
Hughes was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on $8,000 in bonds, but has since bonded out.
