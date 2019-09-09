Home burglaries are on the rise in Huntsville, with two separate incidents over the weekend.
Police were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Brunch Avenue around noon Saturday after a resident reported a burglary. Authorities say that a suspect entered the home by removing a board from a window and then stole several laundry baskets full of clothes.
Officers were later called to the Arbors Apartments, located in the 500 block of Bowers Boulevard around 5 p.m. when a resident reported a burglary. Police say between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., a suspect entered the unit and stole an iPad, a bottle of blood pressure medication and a basket of clothes.
“We are currently investigating the incidents and hope to have them resolved soon,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “I want to remind the community to keep their doors locked and keep their valuable items stored.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
