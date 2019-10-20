Huntsville residents battling cancer do not have to go far for quality care.
Four local cancer centers are on the cutting edge of cancer treatment and research for potential cures to the disease.
“Luckily, residents of Huntsville have access to all treatment options they do in Houston,” said Huntsville Memorial Hospital doctor A.G. Whitemire. “Our local clinics offer surgical options and effective daily treatment.”
One local clinic is Sam Houston Cancer Center, located at 112 Medical Park Lane, is part of Greater Houston Radiation Oncology group, the largest private group in the Houston metropolitan area. SHCC is led by Doctors Kirk E. Kanady and Ather A. Siddiqi, specializing in brain, head and neck, lung, breast, colorectal, skin, Ob/Gyn and prostate cancers.
SHCC utilizes proven, state-of-the-art methods to treat malignant tumors, while minimizing the exposure to healthy tissue. Among these methods are three and four dimensional conformal radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image guidance radiation therapy (IGRT), prostate brachytherapy and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SRT).
“Three dimensional conformal radiation therapy allows doctors to access areas close to organs which we may have been unable to treat before,” Whitemire added. “These methods focus on treatment of malignant tissue while striving to save as much healthy tissue as possible.”
Another option for local cancer treatment is North Houston Cancer Center, located at 110 Medical Center Parkway, specializes in medical oncology, hematology, laboratory, outpatient chemotherapy and bone marrow biopsies. NHCC treats many types of cancers, including breast, lung, gastric, esophageal, ovarian, uterine, prostate, testicular, Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma and manage the side effects of chemotherapy.
“Our practice is focused on treating breast cancer, one of the most common types of cancer, but many of our clinics can treat all types of cancer,” Whitemire said. “There are also non-surgical treatment options for those struggling with cancer.”
University Cancer Center, located at 640 N. Freeway Service Road offers radiotherapy treatment, including external beam radiation therapy, which directs a beam of radiation from outside the body at cancerous tissues inside the body.
“At UCC, we are at the forefront of local cancer treatment and our technology allows for patients to aggressively tackle the disease without adverse effects,” said UCC oncologist Ajay Mitter. “We are always looking to utilize the newest technology while supporting and caring for our patients.”
Another example is Conventional External Beam Radiation Therapy, a non-invasive method of delivering radiation to a tumour. UCC also utilizes methods, including IGRT, IMRT and SRT.
“Imaging technology allows us to utilize precise radiation doses to a malignant tumor or specific areas within the tumor,” Mitter added. “As long as patients can reach our center, we have the ability to treat 96% of all cancers.”
The fourth local cancer center, Millenium Physicians, located at 130 Medical Center Parkway suite 5, is led by Dr. Mary Crow, Dr. Anirudha Dasgupta and Dr. Gregory Seymour, who specialize in medical oncology and hematology and radiation oncology. Millenium differs from the other three clinics by allowing patients to participate in clinical trials.
Patients who choose to participate in a trial at Millennium receive the most advanced cancer treatment available, sometimes years before it is offered to the public. Clinical trials for breast cancer, gastric cancer, head/neck cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, myeloma and prostate cancer are all available.
“We are fortunate to have many options available locally,” Whitmire said. “I encourage women and men alike to be diligent about self-examination and ensure they are looking out for cancer.”
