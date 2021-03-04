Climbing gas price trend hits nearly 21-month high as refineries recover from historic winter weather, demand rebounds

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.47 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is seven cents more than on this day last week and is 37 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.73 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.40 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.46 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.74, which is six cents more when compared to this day last week and 32 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Drivers in Texas are seeing the most expensive statewide pump price average since August 2019. This, as many southern refineries return to production after February’s winter storm. AAA forecasts the national gas price average to hit at least $2.80 in March. For motorists, that means they can expect continued increases of at least 5–10 cents in local markets until refinery operations are stable. The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report shows demand for retail fuel rose to eight million barrels per day across the United States. While sales for gasoline are up week-to-week following the winter storm, demand levels remain below year-ago readings, which exceeded nine million barrels per day.
“March could bring the highest pump prices this year, barring any issues during Hurricane season,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While the month is roaring in like a lion, by the end of it we could see some relief at the pump as refineries resume normal operations, especially if crude oil prices show signs of stability.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.