Efforts to make a cleaner and greener Huntsville will be returning next week.
The city of Huntsville’s solid waste division will be hosting Clean & Greener Huntsville by providing large roll-off dumpsters for a free residential cleanup the week of September 16-21. The community-wide event will allow residents to easily access these larger trash containers.
Public Works Director Brent Sherrod said the City will be providing the dumpsters quarterly, at no cost to the citizens.
The initiative was identified by the city council during their strategic planning in early 2018, to improve the overall city appearance. According to officials, staff reviewed strategies and determined that holding a quarterly cleanup was an efficient way for residents to address trash and unwanted items that can be cumbersome to transport to the landfill.
“Our hope is that residents will use this opportunity to clear out old, unused items,” Sherrod said prior to a previous cleanup. “As this effort is focused on households, no commercial dumping is allowed. Tires, liquids, and flammable waste should not be placed in the roll-off. We encourage everyone to do their part in keeping Huntsville clean and green.”
Locations will include, Ward 1 — jury overflow parking at the corner of Avenue M & 12th Street; Ward 2 — Josey Park, 2250 Sam Houston Avenue; Ward 3 — Emancipation Park, 406 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; and Ward 4 — Broadmoor Drive cul-de-sac in the 200 block near Brookhollow Drive.
The roll-offs will be emptied and returned daily, allowing citizens to dispose of garbage at no additional cost. All bins will be removed at 4 p.m. September 21.
For more information or to ask about disposing of any liquid or flammable materials, call 936-294-5712.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.