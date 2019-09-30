An exciting showcase is on tap for classic car enthusiasts at Fair on the Square.
The Huntsville Cruisers will share their love of cars with the community at the annual festival Saturday, with an array of vehicles ranging from 1920s street rods to modern vehicles. The cars will be featured between the beer garden and City Hall Cafe from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We want to feature something for everyone at the fair and cover a broad range of interests,” said Laura Green, Huntsville/Walker County Chamber of Commerce events and communications director. “The car showcase has become a fixture at the fair and is popular with a lot of different people.”
Huntsville Cruisers was founded in 1995 by members of Conroe Cruisers who wanted to share their love of classic vehicles with the Huntsville community. The organization began to host the car show the same year and has attended ever since.
“Many people are not aware that we have become such a large organization with hundreds of members,” Huntsville Cruisers president Shellie Greer said. “We typically bring between 60-150 vehicles to the fair and it has become a large part of the event.”
Over 40 awards are set to be given across several categories, including cars, trucks, motorcycles and people’s choice, with public voting and judges determining the winners.
“The fair is not only important for us to get our organization’s name out, but also because it helps us raise funds for two scholarships we award each year,” Greer added. “The scholarships go to students in the auto mechanic field, which is near and dear to our hearts.”
Huntsville Cruisers will also be selling t-shirts for $10 during the event. Those interested in joining the show can contact Greer at 936-294-7271.
