A slew of major changes could be on the way to improve traffic flow in Huntsville’s largest shopping district.
The Huntsville City Council is expected to discuss a multi-million dollar road expansion concept that would connect Ravenwood Village Drive to Financial Plaza. The project would aim to alleviate heavy traffic on the Interstate 45 feeder road, which is expected to worsen in the coming years due to the continued widening of Interstate 45.
According to the city’s transportation master plan, which was updated in 2019, extending Financial Plaza to Ravenwood Village Drive would cost the city an estimated $2.85 million. A separate extension that would connect Ravenwood Village Drive to Veterans Memorial Parkway is the top short-term project on the city’s master plan, with an estimated price tag of $5.88 million.
”In the past there has been chatter with Walmart about connecting the area, which is on private property,” councilmember Blake Irving (Ward 3) said in his request for the agenda item. “I think it is time for the council to stop waiting on others to do the work if we can do it.”
Talks come as the Texas Department of Transportation finalizes the Interstate 45 expansion from the southern Walker County line to Huntsville’s city limits. The next phases of the project will expand the corridor through the city of Huntsville, including bridge construction at the Smither Drive and and Montgomery Road overpasses.
City manager Aron Kulhavy noted that a small portion of the Ravenwood Village Drive extension will be constructed during the development of a 250-unit apartment complex, but the savings would be minimal to the city.
In other business, council members are expected to discuss a request from Irving that would reclassify the Huntsville Fire Chief position. Police chief Kevin Lunsford, who also serves as the public safety director, currently oversees the fire department under the direction of Fire Chief Greg Mathis.
“Now with many more paid staff and trying to fix the significant unbalanced staffing issues, I feel it is time to separate the two and allow the fire chief to prepare and present his own budget, as he would know what is best for his department,” Irving said.
Other items expected to be presented on Tuesday include:
• consideration of a contract with TRT Abatement LLC to provide demolition services for the abatement of substandard structures across the city.
• consideration of a contract with AAA Asphalt Paving Inc. for the construction of the Jenkins Road Widening Project.
MEETING INFORMATION
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in Huntsville City Hall. A 5 p.m. workshop will be held prior to the meeting, as city council members receive information on public transportation.
The meeting will be streamed online at huntsvilletx.gov and at itemonline.com.
