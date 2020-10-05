A Huntsville restaurant owner is taking the fight to the city.
Facing “last minute” regulations from the city of Huntsville, Delfina and Otilio Perez are demanding the immediate release of a development permit to build a food truck park at the intersection of FM 247 and Jenkins Road. The duo claims that the regulations would turn a $208,000 park into a $500,000 project.
The pending litigation is just one of two potential lawsuits involving the city, both of which will be presented behind closed doors to the Huntsville City Council tonight at 6 p.m.
The family, which also owns Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, says that the city is requesting them to enhance Jenkins Road and rebuild the curb and gutters, which has seen little work since it was annexed in 1994.
“It’s their problem and they want somebody to pay for it,” the development’s architect Don Martinez said in an exclusive interview with The Item last month. “The right-of-way is a mess. I’ve talked to a contractor and the first thing he is going to do is clean up the ditch and redefine the structure, which belongs to the city. Right now it is full of root structures, trash and broken pipe. It has never been maintained.
“The city annexed that road, started collecting taxes and hasn’t spent a nickel on it.”
Another pending lawsuit is being brought on by the Huntsville City Council, which was filed last month after city officials noticed issues with the design documents for the new police headquarters on Rosenwall Road.
The city hired the Chapman Firm as its representatives due to a conflict of interest with city attorney Leonard Schneider.
“There have been some changes to the scope of work for the contractor due to issues with the design documents,” Mayor Andy Brauninger told The Item last month. “The change orders have increased the cost of the construction, but the project is still expected to finish on time.”
The $20 million police headquarters and fire administration building’s contract was awarded in September 2019 to Flintco LLC. of Houston. Architects Design Group was selected as the architects for the project.
Brauninger noted that the city has placed the architect on notice of the claim, due to the change orders.
Any action taken out of the executive session will be announced in a public setting. The public portion of Tuesday’s meeting will be livestreamed below.
