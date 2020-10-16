How will Huntsville look in 10-20 years?
The Huntsville City Council and the Huntsville Planning Commission are currently working towards figuring that out through a horizon comprehensive plan.
The Huntsville Horizon Comprehensive Plan is designed as a framework for the future development of the city and its two-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction over the next 20 years and beyond. It is intended to guide the community’s decisions regarding its future physical and economic development.
Last month, the city council hired a Sugar Land consulting firm to develop the plan, which will in-part be presented during a public workshop next week.
The plan identifies goals, policies, and actions for elected and appointed officials, members of advisory committees, civic groups and organizations, directors and staff and citizens to use as decisions are made and the community’s vision is achieved.
The joint workshop will be held Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Huntsville Public Library, located at 1219 13th Street.
COUNCIL TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS ON SHSU RECLAMATION PROJECT
Following the joint workshop, the Huntsville City Council will meet in regular session. Included on the agenda will once again be the consideration of a reclamation water agreement between the city and Sam Houston State University.
The university has been working for some time on a water reclamation plant for their cooling tower. The plant would process wastewater and use the treated water for their needs. However, during the permitting process, it became evident that the plant had to be operated by the city.
Officials have said that the small plant will process nearly 37,000 gallons of wastewater per day for the university, but it’s main purpose will be to serve as an educational device. Under the proposed agreement, the university will reimburse the city for all operational expenses, plus 10%.
ALSO ON THE AGENDA
Other items on Tuesday’s meeting of the Huntsville City Council include:
• Consideration to award construction for miscellaneous waterline replacement projects. The project consists of waterline replacements along 15th Street, Avenue R and Gazebo Street.
• Consideration of an amendment to the code of ordinances that will regulate the use of golf carts on public streets.
• Consideration of a $25,000 donation to the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas for participation in the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial.
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS
Tuesday’s meeting is expected to feature a lengthy executive session, which will include updates on legal disputes regarding the new police station and a proposed food truck park at the intersection of FM 247 and Jenkins Rd.
Also behind closed doors, city council members are expected to continue discussions regarding city manager Aron Kulhavy, whose job performance has been debated in executive session for the past month.
Tuesday’s city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall.
