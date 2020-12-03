City receives feasibility study on MLK Recreation Center

Many Huntsville residents have grown up at the recreation center that the city built next to Emancipation Park in the 1970s — participating in club activities and special events.
Nearly 50 years later, in the heart of a city that also has grown, there’s now a plan to build by the park once again.
The Huntsville City Council on Tuesday received the initial concept for a massive renovation to the MLK Recreation Center in east Huntsville.
The new complex, according to a feasibility study from Burditt Consulting, would nearly double the space of the worn-out current center — with a new structure featuring a multi-purpose classroom, a teen room and a pair of conference rooms. The current facility would also be renovated to accommodate a large and small event space.
The architects used input from online surveys and steering committee meetings to plan out the 8,758-square-foot project, which would cost approximately $2.9 million. The city has set aside nearly $2 million for the project, which was derived through the issuance of nearly $3.2 million in tax and revenue certificates of obligations.
Construction is probably at least a few years away, and with design work still to come, the plan could very well change.
But the feasibility study thrilled Mayor Andy Brauninger, who has been working towards the project for nearly three years. Despite its cramped conditions and outdated amenities, the existing center welcomes thousands of visitors annually (during non-pandemic times).
“We have had a lot of input from the public on this project, which we really need. I’ve been working towards this project for nearly three years, so it’s great to see so much support,” Brauninger said. “At the end of the day we want a facility that our citizens can be proud of.”
Community input
The Parks Department intended to solicit opinions about the new center as usual, via in-person meetings. But the virus scuttled that strategy, so it sent out online surveys, instead.
In September and October, the Parks Department received 176 total respondents, asking residents about current and potential uses of the center and desired amenities.
According to the survey, 52.8 percent of participants say that they visit the park or center several times a year. Desired indoor amenities from the survey include a youth activity room, exercise room and other spaces for meetings and events. Desired outdoor activities around the center included a desire for additional picnic areas, playgrounds, trails and outdoor performance spaces.
Additional enhancements
In addition to the recreation center enhancements in the feasibility study, city officials are also looking to potentially fund six additional projects. Those include a new skate spot, splash pad, playground and a driveway behind the building.
The additional projects would add nearly $1 million in expenses to the project. However, city manager Aron Kulhavy noted that the city could gain supplemental funding for the outdoor projects through Texas Parks and Wildlife grants.
Next steps
In the coming months, the Huntsville City Council will be expected to move forward with full design of the recreation center improvements, of which they have budgeted $220,000.
They will also need to budget the additional funds needed to build the center.