City plans to spend $100,000 on community center feasibility study

Huntsville is planning to spend $100,000 to help make a long-term goal a reality.
The money will be used to hire an architectural firm to conduct a feasibility study that will include recommendations on improvements, amenities and funding for the Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Community Center at Emancipation Park. City council will be presented the contract at its meeting on Tuesday.
According to Tuesday’s agenda packet, city staff has determined that bringing in an architectural firm to determine what improvements can and need to be made “would be the most beneficial.” The move comes off the heels of the city securing an additional one-acre plot that will soon be added to the park.
The desired firm, Burditt Consultants, LLC, was originally hired in 2016 to create the city’s master plan for parks and recreation.
“Their prior work with staff on the master plan makes them a great choice with a distinct advantage,” parks and leisure director Penny Joiner said in the packet. “They are already familiar with Huntsville’s parks and know the accomplishments staff would like to see at the MLK building.”
Burditt Consultants’ feasibility study will begin with the programming phase, which will include an in-depth site assessment, facility review and needs assessment. This phase will also include the involvement of city-identified users and elected officials, as well as a public survey.
The second phase will include concept development, where a town hall-style meeting will allow community engagement during the process.
Other items on Tuesday’s agenda includes:
• Consideration of a resolution in support of a new senior rental housing development.
• Consideration of a resolution in support of the passage of HR 759, in support of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas.
• The final reading of an agreement for architectural services for the design of Proposition 2 projects from the 2016 bond issue.
• Consideration for the purchase of $20,199 in playground equipment at Kate Barr Ross Park.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall.
