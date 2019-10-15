City plans partnership for road improvements near future police station

Road enhancements near the future Huntsville Police Department could be on the way.
The Huntsville City Council is expected to take action tonight on a motion to partner with the Texas Department of Transportation, which will add turn lanes and a traffic signal at what many claim is a dangerous intersection.
Construction on the two-story 40,000, square-foot police headquarters began last month, after officials broke ground on September 25. The new department will be on the corner of FM 2821 and Rosenwall Road.
“TxDOT has programmed to make improvements to FM 2821 and Rosenwall Road intersection,” city engineer Y.S. “Ram” Ramachandra said in the agenda packet. “While TxDOT was considering improvements to the intersection, they have expedited the improvements upon city’s request to consider completing the intersection improvements to coincide with the commissioning of new police department facility by the end of 2020.”
Under the agreement, the city will be responsible for covering engineering costs — expected to be awarded to KSA Engineering of Longview at $95,620.
“KSA Engineering was the Civil engineering sub-consultant for site design to ADG, the architect who developed the design for the new PD facility,” Ramachandra added. “Because of the familiarity of the PD project, and since the firm has the capability to provide design services meeting TxDOT requirement for FM 2821 improvements, KSA was determined to be the right fit for this project.”
TxDOT’s portion of the project is expected to be near $1.1 million — covered through state and federal funds — and will cover construction, environmental and administration.
The agreement calls for left turn lanes on FM 2821 to access Rosenwall Road, Smith Hill Road and a new entrance to the PD. The project also calls for the installation of a flashing traffic signal at the Rosenwall Road intersection and a right turn lane for westbound traffic on FM 2821.
Other items expected to be presented the city council on Tuesday include:
• the second reading of a raw water contract with the Trinity River Authority.
• consideration of a resolution to adopt an update to the city’s transportation master plan.
• an executive session for the council to seek legal advice on a lawsuit filed by residents on the recently approved 12 square-mile annexation.
• an executive session for performance reviews of charter officers, including the city secretary and city judge.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall.
