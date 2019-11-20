City plans park expansion

The Huntsville City Council has decided to buy a piece of land on Martin Luther King Drive that will allow the city to expand a popular park.
City officials announced the decision Tuesday night after a nearly one-hour executive session to buy the nearly one-acre plot that will allow the city to expand the 8-acre park.
Parks Director Penny Joiner said that the additional land will provide the city with more land for a possible expansion of the MLK Jr. Community Center, while also adding sites for parking and greenspace.
“In the parks master plan we have plans for an expansion of the MLK building and this purchase would help us go a long way towards achieving that,” Joiner said.
According to the master plan, city officials are also planning to add walking paths, a splash pad and a community garden to the park in the future.
“Work on Emancipation Park was identified by Council as a priority for us to look at the MLK Center and identify ways to improve it,” City Manager Aron Kulhavy said. “We are working towards big expansions and this acquisition is key to that.”
Estimates in 2016 speculated that total renovations to the park would cost approximately $3.7 million.
