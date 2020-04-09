Huntsville is projected to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales tax revenue through June as a result of business closures and social distancing connected to the coronavirus, with the losses escalating as time goes on.
During the last budget cycle, city officials estimated revenues exceeding $8.8 million in sales taxes this year. However, COVID-19 and the subsequent closure of local non-essential businesses could see the city lose out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales taxes.
“Sales tax is the single largest source of revenue in the city’s general fund, making up about a third of our income,” Huntsville city manager Aron Kulhavy said. “Right now it is really hard to quantify how big of a hit we will see, but we know our revenues are going to be down significantly.”
Along with the sales tax loss, the city is also expecting losses in hotel occupancy tax, municipal court fines and paid parking, according to city manager Aron Kulhavy. However, revenue from utilities and building permits are holding strong through the hard financial times.
“Our largest utility customer is TDCJ and you add in that people are staying at home, so utilities are being utilized as much as they normally would,” Kulhavy said days after the Huntsville City Council made a pledge to not discontinue any utilities for lack of payment during the pandemic. “The financial burden for that is something that is very minimal and something that we can absorb. But when it comes down to it, it’s just the right thing to do.”
As a result of the projected losses, the city has declared a state of emergency and imposed a hiring freeze on all non-essential employees. However, thanks to healthy reserves — including an estimated $12 million general fund reserves — the city has been able to avoid furloughing any staff members.
“None of our existing employees, including those that work in departments that were shutdown, have been furloughed,” Kulhavy said. “With our strong financial position I don’t anticipate us having to do that.”
Kulhavy added that the city has enough cash in reserve to fund operations for nearly six months — double what is required in the city’s charter. They have also spent about $50,000 in additional expenses related to the virus, with hopes that this will be reimbursed by FEMA.
Additionally, COVID-19 has essentially stripped the city’s event calendar, with all recreation and Main Street programs being canceled.
The city is looking into ways to help lessen the financial burden, Kulhavy said. Primarily, there are a number of capital and street projects that can be delayed, he said.
Kulhavy said the city will continue to monitor the crisis and make changes to best prepare the city for when the COVID-19 crisis ends.
“It’s important that the city maintains a healthy fund balance going forward,” he said.
