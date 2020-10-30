The city of Huntsville is planning for the future.
In collaboration with the consulting firm Kendig Keast Collaborative, the city of Huntsville’s planning division will be hosting multiple town hall meetings in order to update the city’s comprehensive plan.
Over the next two months, the city will host a series of town hall meetings where visitors will be asked to submit their ideas and opinions on what the future growth of Huntsville should look like. The public will also have a chance to participate by filling out an online survey, available soon at www.huntsvilletx.gov.
The events will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 16, as well as Dec. 8 at the Katy and E. Don. Walker Sr. Education Center on the grounds of the Sam Houston Memorial Museum, located at 1402 19th St. in Huntsville. Please note that social distancing will be implemented and masks will be required.
The comprehensive plan is a policy document that sets forth a city’s long-range planning policies in order to reflect the aspirations and values of residents, property owners, businesses,and organizations within the community. The plan is used by city officials to make land use and planning-related decisions and as a resource the public may use to better understand the city’s approach to development.
Following the town halls, displays from the meetings will be available on the city website for the public to review. To submit a public comment outside of the town hall events, contact the city of Huntsville Planning Division at 936-294-5782 or by email at planningemail@huntsvilletx.gov.
