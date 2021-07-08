City picks site for proposed animal shelter, will spend $1.4 million to restart plans

The city of Huntsville moved one step closer towards finding a home for the community’s lost, stray and abandoned animals at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Plans were approved for a proposed city animal shelter to be constructed at the transfer station, which is already owned by the city and functions as a collection area for garbage and waste that is destined for the landfill.
$1.4 million has been allocated towards the project and is estimated to be completed in 2022.
“In my opinion, to have it at that location would be ideal,” councilman Russell Humphrey said. “By utilizing land we already own, that $1.4 million is going to go a lot further in giving us a facility that will do what we need it to do.”
The city is working with an architect to fastidiously move forward with the project after talks of constructing a shelter have been ongoing over the span of several years.
“The city progressed a ways down this road several years ago and, for various reasons, the project was backed up. Now, we are ready to go back down that road. We have the building in possession and that will help offset the cost,” city manager Aron Kulhavy said.
A manufactured building was purchased by the city around four years ago with the intent of moving forward with a shelter project at that time.
However, many are left questioning why the city is opting to spend $1.4 million in tax dollars to build what will likely be a kill shelter, instead of working with the Rita B. Huff Humane Society, who has announced intentions to expand their no-kill shelter in order to better serve Huntsville’s overpopulation problem.
“The city has been in negotiation for two years and could not come to an agreement with Rita B. Huff. About five months ago, they no longer wanted to negotiate with us,” councilman Joe Rodriquez said.
The city’s animal control cut ties with Rita B. Huff Humane Society in 2016, when the nonprofit chose to move forward as a no-kill shelter, as it would require more money, jumping from $36,000 in city funding to $150,000 annually, which the city was opposed to spending. Instead, the city partnered with the Conroe Animal Shelter to take in the community’s unwanted animals at a rate of $200,000 annually. However, Rodriquez points out that the shelter in Conroe does not even accept most of Huntsville’s animals, particularly cats.
As the contract with Conroe is set to expire in two years’ time, the city is again searching for a solution to its animal control problem, outside of partnering with Rita B. Huff.
“The contract with Conroe is not where we take every animal over there. Right now, we are doing a poor job by only picking up animals that we receive calls on. If we see strays we don’t bother with them,” Rodriquez said. “Conroe doesn’t really want us there. We got into that contract because of a contact with Chief Lunsford and have been in there for 3 years. In order to have proper animal control, we have to build our own animal shelter.”
Similar to the Conroe Animal Shelter, which spends approximately $400,000 annually to maintain its larger facility, the city hopes to contract out management of the proposed shelter for slightly less, albeit at a much higher rate than the $200,000 currently being spent.
According to rescue groups and veterinary services in the area, the best way to handle overpopulation and save tax dollars when it comes to housing and potentially disposing of unwanted animals, is for the community to step up in spaying and neutering its pets.
“We definitely have an overpopulation problem here in the state of Texas. There’s so many that are in shelters and as hard as the shelters try, a lot of times, they don’t have a choice, there’s only so much room,” Dehart Animal Services vet tech Tina Loper said. “So getting them spayed and neutered helps in that reason mainly, but also, it helps in the long term health of your pet.”
While spaying and neutering can cost up to $500 at full service veterinary clinics, low cost options are provided through Rita B. Huff and mobile pet wellness clinic, Dehart Veterinary Services, in an affordable range of double digits.
“It’s incredibly affordable when you compare it to a full service vet’s prices,” Loper said, adding that the mobile clinic offers installment payment options and other cost effective services like giving shots, and treating infections and hernias.
Dehart Veterinary Services visits Huntsville once a month and typically serves between 40 and 60 cats and dogs per visit. The mobile clinic says they get a good mix of individuals bringing in their own pets, as well as trap and release strays, and works with local rescue groups.
While it’s a significant start, it’s still not enough to curb Huntsville’s overpopulation problem, leaving a difficult choice in how to care for an increasing population.
“I think if there’s a need for a shelter, at least there would be some that would be protected, off the street and hopefully found homes, and that’s always a good thing,” Loper said. “It’s not a choice you want to have to make, but the alternative is being out there in the wild and either getting hit by a car, killed by a wild animal or just basically starving to death and those are not really great options either.”
—
Officials with the Rita B. Huff Humane Society did not respond to The Item’s request for comment.