City officials share update on water and sewer construction projects

A $55 million water and sewer infrastructure project in the city of Huntsville is nearing its final stages.
The third proposition on the 2016 bond project included two new pump stations, new water lines and a new elevated storage tank, as well as reconstruction of the A.J. Brown Wastewater Facility. According to project engineers, both projects are under budget and are expected to be completed this year.
Jason Ward, a project manager for the water infrastructure construction, said that commissioning on the projects will begin the week of March 23 and continue through late April. The most visual of the projects, a 2.5 million gallon elevated storage tank on Veterans Memorial Parkway, will be the first project to be filled and tested.
He noted that water pressures throughout the city will fluctuate during the transition period.
“The whole intent of the project was that there were some areas of high pressure and areas of low pressure in the city. We are trying to get the areas of low pressure raised and high pressures lowered,” Ward said.
The A.J. Brown Wastewater Project is slightly behind schedule, with the contractor accounting for 87 days of extreme weather.
The wastewater plant, which takes in between 80-85% of the city’s wastewater on a daily basis, is being rebuilt on the same footprint.
“This project takes longer because we had to keep the existing plant on-line at the same time that we are building a new plant on the same footprint … which is very challenging,” said wastewater project manager Jordan Hibbs.
The new wastewater plant is expected to be put on-line on August 20, 2020.
The water and sewer infrastructure projects are part of a $128 million bond package, which also includes a new police station, new fire station and upgrades to Huntsville City Hall and the city’s service center.
