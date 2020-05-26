Huntsville’s annual fireworks display will go on as scheduled, but with a few modifications due to COVID-19. The large-scale show is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 and fireworks will be shot off from Kate Barr Ross Park as in years prior.
Unlike previous years, programming that traditionally is held in the afternoon at the park will not be taking place. Citizens can enjoy the display from their vehicles and are encouraged to practice the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. Citizens are asked to park in any designated parking space near field 6 and 9 (Soccer Field) parking lot. Parking at the gazebo will also be allowed in designated spaces.
“We invite the public to come to find their favorite spot and get ready for an amazing firework show,” Parks Director Penny Joiner said.
Parks staff, Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Fire Department will be at the park at 7 p.m. to ensure proper parking and social distancing are being utilized.
Personal coolers are allowed in the park, but no glass bottles will be allowed. Visitors are not allowed to bring or set off fireworks in the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.