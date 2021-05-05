Huntsville officials are plowing ahead with a $13 million-plus plan to demolish or relocate city hall, perhaps seeking the first construction bids by the end of the year.
The proposal was presented during a city council workshop on Tuesday, after city officials were notified by their architecture firm that they would be forced to tear down the current city hall due to foundation and structural beam issues. During discussions, council members presented the idea of relocating the facility next to the future police station on FM 2821 in northern Huntsville.
The city owns approximately 40 acres of undeveloped land surrounding the future police headquarters.
Councilmember Joe Rodriquez proposed the relocation, after council members were presented with five separate size options to rebuild city hall at the current site. City Manager Aron Kulhavy cited multiple issues with parking and minimal expansion space if the new facility was built on the 2.5 acres that it currently occupies.
“We have all of that property out there by the police station, so it only makes sense to move city hall a few miles out,” Rodriquez said. “Staff could stay here during construction and we wouldn’t have any of the parking issues.”
Voters approved up to $24 million in debt in 2016 so the city could build a new city hall and service center. However, only $19.5 million was earmarked in the construction budget — $13 million for city hall and $6.5 million for the service center. The city issued $20 million in debt last year.
The original plan called for the construction of a two-story, 32,500 square-foot structure. However, proposals that Kulhavy presented on Tuesday would add between 5,400 to 12,900 square-foot at prices ranging from $2.75 million to $6.6 million.
Kulhavy said that the city will need additional square-footage to account for future growth. He is expected to present the new designs with a possible relocation and additional square-footage to city council in the coming months.
The project additions would be funded out of city reserves, which totals $10.6 million above a minimum 25% of the city’s budget.
Kulhavy noted that the architects are moving along quickly with the new service center. The facility is expected to go out for bids next month.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is set for May 18.
