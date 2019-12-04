Huntsville officials are voicing concerns about CenterPoint Energy’s proposed natural-gas rate increase
CenterPoint Texas, which provides natural gas for 189,000 customers in East Texas, wants to add $6.8 million in natural gas revenue in 2020. That would result in a rate increase ranging from $1.41 to $8.19 per month for the city of Huntsville’s 4,404 residential customers.
Now, many cities in the region are planning to fight back.
On Tuesday, the Huntsville City Council held the first reading of an ordinance that will partner it with 10-20 cities in the region as they fight the proposed rates.
“The city has historically hired the Lawton Law Firm alongside other neighboring cities to review all gas and electric rate increases,” city attorney Leonard Schneider said. “The proposed rate increase really only affects residential customers.”
City officials are hoping that the negotiations will result in a lower rate increase. However, if no deal is reached the application would go before the Public Utility Commission of Texas.
Schneider added that the Lawton Law Firm generally gets the rate increase lowered by at least half through the process.
“CenterPoint Texas is proposing to adopt rates for the Beaumont/ East Texas Division based on the cost of providing service to all customers within the divisions, inclusive of both incorporated and unincorporated areas,” said Keith Wall, CenterPoint Texas’ director of regulatory affairs in a letter to the Huntsville City Council. “The company’s filing demonstrates that the need for a rate increase is primarily driven by continuing investment needs that ensure the safety and reliability of its system. Without the increase, CenterPoint Texas’ current rates for service to Beaumont/ East Texas Division customers no longer provide a reasonable opportunity for CenterPoint Texas to recover its operating costs and earn a fair return on its investment.”
A vote on the ordinance, which would add Huntsville to the multitude of cities fighting the rate increase, is expected at the Dec. 17 meeting. City officials have until Dec. 19 to suspend the increased rates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.