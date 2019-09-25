Citing years of hard work and cooperative spirit, city of Huntsville officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for new police and fire headquarters Wednesday morning.
The near $20 million contract was awarded to Flintco, LLC by the city council last week, with construction expected to conclude by November 2020. The multi-phase project will build a new police headquarters on FM 2821 in northern Huntsville, while the fire station will be constructed on Sam Houston Avenue.
“This is a great day for Huntsville … it’s a special day,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said. “It’s been a long time coming for our new police and fire stations. Our first responders risk their lives to help others … the least we can do is be sure they have the resources they need to do their job.
“I thank the citizens of Huntsville for their approval of this new station and I thank the city council for their support.”
The new police station near the intersection of Rosenwall Road and FM 2821 will be nearly triple the size of the department’s current facility. The two-story, 40,000 square-foot headquarters will provide more room and security for officers, as well as new administration offices, state-of-the-art evidence vaults and large training areas.
“We are gonna have a lot more room for all of our personnel and staff,” Huntsville Police Chief Kevin Lunsford said. “All of the facilities will be upgraded … it’s definitely three steps forward. We are trying to build this for 30 years out and it will absolutely benefit us as we continue to grow and attract future employees.”
The new fire station will be built in the place of Fire Station No. 2, which was closed in July. The facility was originally a city swimming pool and constructed in the 1930s under the Works Progress Administration. The new 16,750 square-foot fire facility will include administration, training and fire truck bay areas.
“Its an awesome day … we have big hopes and are ready for our new station to get in service,” Fire Chief Greg Mathis said. “We will have a new administration building, a three-story training tower with stairways, fire department connections, as well as ladder and rope training areas. The new station will also have storage facilities, decontamination areas and updated living quarters for the firemen that we are not used to.”
The projects are part of the 2016 city of Huntsville bond package, which was approved by voters. Construction on the police and fire headquarters are expected to begin next month.
