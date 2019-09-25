Citing years of hard work and cooperative spirit, city of Huntsville officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for new police and fire headquarters Wednesday morning.

The near $20 million contract was awarded to Flintco, LLC by the city council last week, with construction expected to conclude by November 2020. The multi-phase project will build a new police headquarters on FM 2821 in northern Huntsville, while the fire station will be constructed on Sam Houston Avenue.

“This is a great day for Huntsville … it’s a special day,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said. “It’s been a long time coming for our new police and fire stations. Our first responders risk their lives to help others … the least we can do is be sure they have the resources they need to do their job.

“I thank the citizens of Huntsville for their approval of this new station and I thank the city council for their support.”