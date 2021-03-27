The Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its first ever Corporate Challenge, starting with a domino’s tournament April 6.
The Corporate Challenge offers friendly athletic competition between full-time employees and their spouses from companies located within the city of Huntsville. Other events include a 3-point shooting competition, cornhole, golf, kickball and skeet shooting.
“This is something we wanted to do to bring camaraderie between area businesses and the city. It’s a fun competitive way to bring everyone together,” said Kristy Wheeler, the administration and recreation coordinator for the city’s parks department.
A coaches meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, located at 300 MLK Blvd. in Huntsville. All registration forms and fees will be due by 8 p.m. that day.
More information can be found online at huntsvilletx.gov/887/Corporate-Challenge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.