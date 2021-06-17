Officials with the city have released more details following the Huntsville City Council’s decision to construct city hall at its current location on Avenue M.
After meeting behind closed doors for nearly 30 minutes, council members decided to forgo plans that would have built a new city hall at either FM 2821 or on Avenue O at the site of the former Ella Smither Hospital.
“After a thorough review of the original 2016 Proposition 2 bond election documents for city hall and service center projects, it was determined that City Hall should remain at its current location,” city officials said in a release. “The ordinance calling for the election stated that certain services would be relocated from the service center to city hall, but was mute on the location of the city hall facility.
“A further review of the information provided to the public to educate them about the bond propositions showed that the city's plans and intent was to improve the facility at its current location. Because of these factors, the staff recommended that city hall be reconstructed at its existing location to be in harmony with the 2016 Proposition 2 bond election and Council voted to approve this recommendation.”
The call to move city hall came after architects told city leaders that the foundation would not be suitable for a second story. City leaders have since decided to also add a third story using reserve funds.
The new city hall, which was approved by voters in a 2016 bond election, is currently in the design phase. Construction is not scheduled to begin until 2022.
