The city of Huntsville would need to nearly double its streets budget to keep pace with an ever-growing list of aging roads, a recent study showed.
During a workshop with the Huntsville City Council on Tuesday, public works director Brent Sherrod said that a street survey from Infrastructure Management Services recommends city spending between $1.84 million to $2.4 million annually to maintain a low percentage of roads in poor or very poor condition. Sherrod noted that once a road reaches poor condition, the costs to repair skyrockets.
The study showed that nearly 2% of city streets have fallen into disrepair and will need to be completely replaced.
The city currently budgets approximately $1.5 million annually in street projects. However, some projects were delayed over the 2020-21 fiscal year thanks to budget reallocations in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
According to the study, the city of Huntsville had an average Pavement Condition Index of 70, a one point increase from the last study in 2015. The pavement condition index (PCI) is a numerical index between 0 and 100, which is used to indicate the general condition of a pavement section. Dogwood Drive in eastern Huntsville had one of the lowest PCI’s at 38, while Sycamore Avenue at Bowers Blvd. graded between a 93 to a 97.
“The key point of this study is to ensure that we keep pavement on the most traveled roads in good shape,” Sherrod said. “Those roads take a higher priority than the side streets that have two or three households on it.”
City officials noted that any increase to the city’s street budget could result in an increase to the no-new-revenue maintenance and operations tax rate, which used to be called the effective tax rate. According to state law, the city can increase the rate up to 3.5 cents per $100 property valuation without voter approval.
The new fiscal year for the city will begin October 1.
