Design issues, errors and omissions with the new police and fire headquarters could end up costing the city of Huntsville hundreds of thousands of dollars.
In its first change-order since retaining outside counsel, members of the Huntsville City Council on Tuesday approved a $77,027 change-order for the fire station, increasing the project's cost by 1.24 percent.
The additions include revisions to a retaining wall and multiple drainage systems. It will also add 26 additional construction days, making March 12, 2021 the revised completion date. The projects were originally scheduled to be completed this month.
City officials chose not to publicly comment about the change order, which was discussed at-length behind closed doors Tuesday evening in a near-two hour executive session. However, additional change orders are expected to come forward at future meetings.
The total cost for the fire station is now at $7.19 million, while the new police headquarters will cost the city at least $12.4 million.
The city has hired the Chapman Firm, an Austin-based law firm specializing in construction law, as representation during negotiations.
