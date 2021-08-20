The city of Huntsville’s recommended budget has been made public.
During a workshop on Tuesday, city officials discussed a $76.4 million spending plan that includes staff raises and allocations from the American Rescue Plan.
Below are a few significant takeaways from the budget.
Property taxes may go up
City officials are proposing a one-cent tax increase over the “no-new-revenue” rate, a tax in which the total taxpayer burden of this year does not increase compared to the prior year, with the exception of new properties.
The recommended budget from City Manager Aron Kulhavy raises $504,750 (7.4%) more in total property taxes from the prior year, and of that amount $216,110 (3.15%) is being raised from new property added to the tax roll.
Kulhavy says that the tax increase above the “no-new-revenue” rate will fund two additional firefighters for the city’s hybrid department. However, Kulhavy noted that the city will be adding 10.5 new positions in the general fund.
Some council members questioned if the tax increase was necessary.
“I’m not arguing that we need firemen, but why do we need a tax increase when we have healthy reserves,” said councilmember Joe Rodriquez, noting that the city has $1.7 million available in its general fund reserves. “Everyone is raising taxes, and I think that we can tighten our belts.”
City staff is recommending a tax rate of 30.75 cents per $100, which is 0.4% above the current rate of 30.62 cents.
Scheduled Capital Improvements
The largest capital improvements over the 2021-22 fiscal year will be utilizing bond funds from a 2016 election and over $4 million in general fund reserves.
With the completion of the public safety and water/ wastewater projects, city staff has now shifted their focus to the city hall and service center projects. Construction of the service center is scheduled to begin early in the fiscal year, as city leaders continue the design process of city hall.
Approximately $4.2 million in city funds are allocated towards the annual capital improvement project program, alongside $6.6 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan for water and wastewater improvements.
Major projects under the general fund includes money for a new sports complex feasibility study, Eastham Thomason Park improvements and an update to the development district zoning map. City leaders are also proposing $3.7 million in utility improvements and nearly $1.6 million in various purchases ranging from a new fire truck to additional skatepark modules.
All of the capital improvements will be present in decision packets to council members next month.
City employees would get a raise
The recommended budget includes funding for 5% across-the-board pay increases due to a market adjustment and merit pay program. It will also offer continued funding for the city’s vacation buyback program.
Nearly $707,000 is being allocated to fund the pay raises and buybacks.
Kulhavy says that the wage increases are being recommended in an effort to remain a competitive employer in the job market.
Paying more for water
The city is scheduled to continue the implementation of a 2011 water and wastewater study, which will result in an average residential customer increase of nearly 6 cents on their monthly bill.
According to the fee schedule, the city will charge 15 cents per 1,000 gallons if between 3,000 and 7,000 gallons, 17 cents more for those between 7,001 and 13,000 and 18 cents per thousands gallons if over 13,000 gallons is used. Fees will also increase for commercial and multi-family users.
Budget schedule
City leaders are expected to finalize decision packages during the city council meeting on Sept. 7. The city will also hold public hearings on both the proposed budget and tax rate next month.
