City Manager presents $74.2M budget

It’s budget season for the city of Huntsville.
City Manager Aron Kulhavy presented the Huntsville City Council with his recommended budget Tuesday, calling for a 3.8% increase in revenues.
Speaking slowly, Kulhavy outlined his roughly $74.2 million budget proposal in front of a small crowd at Huntsville City Hall.
“We as a staff realize that we are not the richest community out there ... we do not have unlimited resources, but we are also far from the poorest,” Kulhavy told the Council. “We strive to provide the maximum level of service with the resources we are allocated.”
The proposal includes several items outlined in the 2019 strategic plan, including the continuation of design and construction for the 2016 bond projects, implementation of the second phase of a pay and compensation study, improvements to the park system, upgrades at the airport and continued improvements to infrastructure. The second phase of the compensation study is focused on bringing public safety officers pay to market value.
Kulhavy’s budget calls for a property tax rate of $0.3148 per $100 valuation.
“The rate is not only the lowest the city has considered since at least the year 2000, but it is also the lowest of our peer cities with similar populations,” Kulhavy said.
The recommended tax rate is expected to generate $463,200 in additional property tax revenue, with approximately $130,000 of the revenue coming from new property added to the tax rolls. Kulhavy said the increase will allow for an additional police officer and firefighter to be added to those departments.
“The reason the rate is so low is that property values have gone up,” councilmember Ronald Allen said. “I believe we can still fund a new police officer and firefighter without the onc cent tax increase.”
The presented budget is expecting at least a $703,000 increase in sales tax revenue, an estimated $42,000 increase in municipal court fines and an $83,000 decrease in franchise fees. General fund expenditures are estimated to increase by $2.2 million, while the utility fund is projected to increase by $521,000. Solid waste revenues are also expected to increase as city officials are preparing a rate increase of $1 per month for residential customers. City leaders are also predicting a 6.7% increase in the hotel occupancy tax fund, while expenditures are expected to jump in the health insurance fund.
“We have been able to, with God's help and efficiency, do our bond projects,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said. “We made a lot of promises to the community and those promisses are being fulfilled.”
Kulhavy will present decision packets to council Sept. 3 along with a second hearing on the proposed tax rate. The vote for adoption of the budget and tax rate is scheduled for Sept. 17.
—
See the full budget at www.itemonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.