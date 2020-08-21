City looking to sell Ravens Nest Golf Course

The city of Huntsville is looking to get out of the golf business.
Earlier this week, members of the Huntsville City Council authorized the city attorney and mayor the authority to execute the necessary documents for a lease buyout of Ravens Nest Golf Course. The buyout with Sam Houston State University comes at a cost of $2.705 million.
Ravens Nest was built in 2003 at a cost of $5.5 million, two years after the city leased the nearly 151 acres from the university and 23 acres from the Robinson Trust. Ater the course was built, the city leased the surface improvements (the golf course, greens, clubhouse) to Sam Houston State, who currently manages the property.
The documents to finalize the potential sale could come as early as Tuesday, during a special session of the Huntsville City Council.
During the meeting, city council members will discuss a resolution that will authorize the defeasance and redemption of the city’s $3.005 million combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation connected to constructing the course.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall, located at 1212 Avenue M in Huntsville.
