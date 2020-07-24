City looking to regulate water runoff

Rain is free in Texas, but the runoff could cost developers in the future.
In a city filled with fluctuating elevations, the Huntsville City Council is considering an ordinance that will require builders to submit a drainage plan, especially for in-fill lot developments.
“The uncontrolled surface water has been an ongoing issue and I think many of you councilmembers have heard from your neighbors, when there is development going on,” said Kevin Byal, the city’s building official and director of development services. “When the rains come it’s flooding their properties.”
When the in-fill development occurs, many times fill material is placed on the lot to adjust the elevation to accept the new foundation. This may or may not alter the natural flow of surface water where it historically flowed across the adjacent property.
The issue is most commonly reported in the Elkins Lake subdivision, with many of the lots having homes built on them with several vacant lots scattered throughout.
“Although the Texas Water Code provides regulations that prohibit the diversion of the natural flow of surface water in a manner that would cause damage to adjacent properties, the City of Huntsville Code of Ordinances contains no such regulations for this type of in-fill development of individual lots in an established subdivision,” Byal noted
According to the proposed change, the degree of detail of the drainage plans varies based on the existing topography, the amount of fill material added to the site, the amount of earth excavated from the site or any combination of contour changes.
“I built a home in Elkins in 2014 and I’ve witnessed this situation,” said local resident Charlie Corbell. “There is an adage you use in ranching … good fencing makes for good neighbors. Our city codes are to protect our residents, so they don’t fight.”
A similar ordinance was presented in 2018 by current councilmember Joe Rodriquez, but that motion was withdrawn after concerns over cost.
“I presented that ordinance in 2018 when there was a house built right down the street from my house that was on a bad lot and the builder had to go up 13 feet for the site pad. The single lady who lived behind that house was already seven feet below. Luckily the city was able to talk the buildiner into putting up a retaining wall.
“This is happening quite a bit lately, because the topography in Elkins Lake is different from one lot to the other.”
City officials estimate that the new ordinance will add $1,500 to $2,500 towards the cost of constructing a home.
The ordinance is expected to go back in front of the city council for approval in its Aug. 4 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.