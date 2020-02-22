The city of Huntsville is taking a new approach when it comes to tourism.
Officials announced recently, that are seeking proposals for the use and occupancy of the 546 square-foot commercial space at the Sam Houston Statue & Visitors Center. The move comes after a “massive” down-sizing of the city’s gift shop, which has seen traffic decrease heavily in recent years. According to city manager Aron Kulhavy, visitors at the visitors center has dropped below 50,000 annually, after averaging over 80,000 visitors just a few years ago.
“When we were going through the budget process last year, we realized that gift shop revenue was way down, so we had to take a different approach,” Kulhavy said. “We downsized the gift shop to focus on specific tourist items, which in turn freed up the space where the gift shop was once housed.”
Potential businesses for the facility could include anything from a coffee shop to a small retail shop.
“We feel that it is a wonderful location, but we want whatever business is housed at the visitors center to compliment what is already established,” Kulhavy added.
“We are just looking at tourism in a different light,” Kulhavy said. “Before, our focus was based on hotel stays, but we want Huntsville to become a destination location to where people are spending a day or two here and eating at our local restaurants and buying gas at the local stations.”
Bids for use of the facility must be submitted to the city by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.