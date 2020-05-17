City looking to amend incentive agreement with Weatherford

The Huntsville City Council intends to tweak a deal with Weatherford U.S., LP. to clarify a 15 year commitment with the oilfield service provider, board materials for Tuesday's city council’s meeting state.
In September 2018, the city agreed to give the Houston-based oil and gas company an enhancement grant equivalent to the new property taxes generated from the project, along with a cash grant for jobs created.
The company’s annual report indicates that they have created 88 new jobs for Walker County residents, resulting in an $88,000 payment from the city. However, it is unknown if those jobs are still active due to the COVID-19 pandemic and oil market crash.
Last month, the company said that it planned to cut 6,000 jobs — about 25% of its workforce.
Under the agreement, Weatherford agreed to $4 million in upgrades to its facilities, $20 million in machinery and equipment upgrades and the creation of 150 new jobs, while also retaining its 110 existing jobs. Weatherford also agreed to a voluntary annexation for its land that was previously just outside of the Huntsville city limits.
If the city council approves the changes Tuesday, the new agreement will require city payments to be based on the tax rebate for the calendar year and expand its payment schedule from 2023 until 2034. However, city staff says that there will be no financial impact associated with the amendment.
WATERLINE REPLACEMENT PROJECTS
While most of the world has slowed down during the continued coronavirus pandemic, the city of Huntsville is gearing up for several construction projects.
Council is expected to hear a pair of waterline replacement projects with a combined price tag nearing $515,000.
The largest of the projects — a $358,862 contract with Underground Construction Solutions — will replace lines on 17th Street from University Ave. to Avenue J and from Sam Houston Ave. to University Ave. It will also replace the waterline on 15th Street from Avenue J to Avenue I and in the right-of-way from Normal Park to Avenue Q.
City Council will also look to award a $156,105 contract with Underground Construction Solutions for waterline replacement on Sam Houston Ave. between the city’s fire station and Avenue I and on Avenue J from 17th Street to the Lowman Student Center on the Sam Houston State University campus.
MEETING VIA TELECONFERENCE
With city hall remaining closed to the public, the Huntsville City Council will hold Tuesday’s meeting via teleconference.
Members of the public are entitled to participate remotely via Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-877-309-2073; Access code: 629-889-029, or watch the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone at www.HuntsvilleTX.gov/Meetings.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
