HUNTSVILLE — Population growth has been sparked across the city of Huntsville.
Now leaders in the community of more than 45,000 are in the final stages towards the development of a 10- to-20-year comprehensive plan, which will guide city leaders on how to handle future growth.
“This is really setting a strategy for the community – what vision and goals it hopes to achieve in the future,” city manager Aron Kulhavy said during a 2020 public forum. “It serves as a framework for thoughtful community discussion on the real and perceived challenges facing Huntsville currently, as well as the upcoming opportunities that will shape its future.”
The plan is expected to be presented and approved by the Huntsville City Council during its 6 p.m. meeting tonight at City Hall. The meeting will include a public hearing on the comprehensive plan.
Since beginning the planning process in 2020, city leaders have held multiple workshops, town halls and conducted an online survey that received over 200 responses.
The plan’s findings and recommendations focus on the physical and economic aspects of the community’s projected growth and development in the coming years. It provides guiding principles, goals, and strategic action priorities that will help city officials and staff in determining the location, financing, and sequencing of public improvements; administering development regulations; and guiding reinvestment efforts.
The comprehensive plan also includes a future land use map, which will help guide city leaders as they prepare to update the city’s zoning map in the coming years.
Other items expected to be presented to the Huntsville City Council tonight include:
• the first reading of two ordinances that will update the city’s building and fire codes to reflect updates in the international codes.
• the second reading and vote on a tree preservation ordinance that will fine developers for clear-cutting.
• consideration of a request from Huntsville Memorial Hospital for access to American Rescue Plan Act funds in an attempt to provide additional nursing staff in response to COVID-19. The city is set to receive approximately $10.4 million under the American Rescue Plan.
• consideration towards the purchase of a 2.75-acre tract of land adjacent to the northwest corner of the existing city hall. The property is under a contract between the city of Huntsville and the Walker County Hospital District at a purchase price of $750,000. City leaders are expected to either build a future city hall on the land or utilize it for additional parking.
• consideration of decision packages attached with the city’s $76.4 million budget.
MEETING INFORMATION
The Huntsville City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m at City Hall. For those unable to attend, a live-stream will be available at huntsvilletx.gov and itemonline.com.
