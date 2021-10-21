HUNTSVILLE — The process of redrawing Huntsville’s four ward lines is now underway.
Required after the completion of each decennial U.S. Census, the City Council is tasked with dividing the 2020 population of 45,941 into four relatively equal wards. The Huntsville City Council is comprised of four ward positions, four at-large spots and an at-large mayor.
On Tuesday, members of the City Council approved a $15,000 contract with Olson and Olson LLP — the same law firm that has built the ward map the past two decades.
“We need to ensure that we have an equal population within each ward,” Huntsville city manager Aron Kulhavy said. “The city will provide the census numbers and maps to the law firm and then they will submit draft maps to the public and council for consideration.”
Walker County has also hired the law firm to assist in the redistricting of county commissioner precincts.
Draft maps are expected to be presented in the coming months.
OTHER ACTION FROM THE COUNCIL
In other business, the Huntsville City Council:
• approved a $1.6 million purchase for new city vehicles.
• approved an amended ordinance that will create an Airport Advisory Board to oversee future development at Bruce Brothers Airport.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for Nov. 9 at City Hall.
