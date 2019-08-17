Residents of Huntsville gathered Friday night to commemorate the 99th anniversary of women’s suffrage – and Huntsville’s role in it.
The city of Huntsville and the Huntsville Public Library hosted the celebration, which featured a video, an exhibit, a mock vote and a presentation from Sam Houston State University professor Nancy Baker.
“We wanted to hold an event like this to show the importance of voting and fighting for your rights,” city of Huntsville councilmember Dee Howard Mullins said. “Many youth today have no idea women did not have the right to vote.”
The women’s suffrage movement was born at the 1848 Seneca Falls Conference in New York, with Elizabeth Cady Stanton leading the charge. The conference led to a “declaration of sentiments,” which called for a women’s right to an education, career and right to vote.
“There was a bit of conflict within the movement as some women advocated for gradual change, and others wanted radical change,” Baker said. “Susan B. Anthony and Stanton were among the leaders considered radical.”
Texas’ connection to the women’s suffrage movement started with a disgruntled worker in Huntsville. Minnie Fisher Cunningham was born and raised in New Waverly, and while working at a Huntsville drugstore — after obtaining a pharmacy degree — she discovered she was being paid less than men who did not graduate high school. Cunningham stormed out of her job and said, “Huntsville has made a suffragette out of me.”
“Minnie was a true Texas legend,” Baker added. “After Texas ratified the amendment, she went on to run for US Senate and governor.”
Women’s suffrage was finally granted August 18, 1920, becoming the 19th amendment.
“After women were granted the right to vote, African-Americans and Native Americans still struggled to vote until the Voting Rights Act of 1964,” Baker said. “That is why is is important to remember the people who fought for your rights and do not take them for granted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.