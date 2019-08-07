A rating of “AA-” from Standard & Poor’s Financial Services helped city leaders issue $20.8 million worth of general obligation bonds Tuesday at an interest rate of 2.72%.
After issuance fees, the city will rake in $20.5 million for the construction of a new police and fire station, which are budgeted at $24 million.
“We consider Huntsville’s economy weak,” S&P’s report on the city states. “In our view, the prison system and the university serve as stabilizing presence while also contributing to Huntsville’s economy in ways that may not be reflected in our economic metrics. In particular, government and university property is generally tax-exempt, which results in understated market value per capita, while the presence of inmates and college students in the city’s population figure also skews per capita income levels.”
The total debt service for the bond issue will be $30.39 million with the final payment made in 2049.
"The bond market itself has done very well since the first of the year,” said Boyd London Jr. with Hilltop Securities. “Rates have continued to come down to where we are close to 40-year lows. The 2.72% is an excellent rate for a 30-year bond.”
Current budgets allow for $16 million to go towards constructing a new police station on FM 2821 in north Huntsville, while the new fire department on Sam Houston Avenue has been allotted $8 million. Construction is slated to begin in the coming months with completion scheduled for late 2020.
The new police station at the intersection of Rosenwall Road and FM 2821 is expected to be nearly triple the square footage of the current facility, while the fire station will be approximately double the size and will replace a repurposed facility originally constructed in the 1930s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.