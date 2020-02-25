The City of Huntsville is proud to announce the inaugural Corporate Challenge 2020 happening in April.
The Corporate Challenge is a new, fun opportunity for local businesses to compete against each other in different sporting events. There will be two divisions, with trophies for each division, as well as overall champion, and 2nd and 3rd places.
This fitness forward Challenge will include 3-on-3 basketball, golf, bowling, tug of war, dodge ball, kickball, cornhole, and skeet shooting, and will also feature trivia night to exercise those brain muscles.
“This program will give one business a full year of bragging rights and to walk away with the Championship trophy,” said Kristy Wheeler, Administrative/Recreations Coordinator for the City of Huntsville’s Parks and Leisure Division.
Start planning your team now and attend the Corporate Challenge introductory meetings set for noon Wednesday, March 4th, at the Service Center, 448 State Highway 75 North.
“We will be providing information packets for all the events and will be holding a Q&A session,” said Wheeler.
For more information, contact Kristy Wheeler at 936-294-5721 or log on to HuntsvilleTX.gov/CorporateChallenge for calendars, general information, entry and roster forms and rules and regulations.
