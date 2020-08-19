More construction is on the way for the city of Huntsville.
Huntsville’s city council on Tuesday approved a financing agreement to finalize the sale of nearly $18.7 million in private bonds for the expansion of the service center and city hall. The city’s governing body also OK’d the issuance of $3.2 million in tax and revenue certificates of obligations for a proposed animal control center and renovations to the MLK Recreation Center.
The bond sale, which was handled by Hilltop Securities, provided the city with near record low interest rates. The proposition 2 projects (city hall and service center) were approved at a rate of 1.889% on a 30 year bond. The tax and revenue certificates were sold at a 1.849% interest rate for 20 years.
“The market is fabulous if you are an issuer. Right now we are at near 70 year lows in interest rates with a high demand for bonds because the U.S. government rates are so low,” said Boyd London with Hilltop Securities.
City officials are currently in the design stages of the service center and city hall, both of which will be built on-site.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Huntsville City Hall.
