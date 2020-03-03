City extends zoning for proposed luxury RV park

Plans for a new luxury RV park near Huntsville High School will go on ahead as planned.
On Tuesday, the Huntsville City Council voted to extend the zoning timeline for a 66-acre development on Hwy. 19. The development received initial zoning approval in 2017, however development plans were not submitted within a two year window.
“We are going to build something that is far nicer than your everyday RV park,” said developer Mike Martz, who also owns Majestic Pines RV Park in Willis.
The two-phase development will include lots for RV’s, a tiny home development, commercial development, a food truck park and an auditorium. The concept plan includes 7.38 acres of green space and 8.3 acres of nature reserve, with 21 acres sectioned off for future development.
However, a few on the city council expressed concern for the project, since it is unlike any other development within the city. It also came with a waiving of the city’s development code that prohibits recreational vehicles from staying at a designated RV park for more than 90 days.
“If you’re going to call it an RV park, then rules for RV parks should apply to it,” councilmember Russell Montgomery (Ward 2) said. “If we don’t have regulations to build what he’s trying to create, then we should make them.”
Martz is expected to submit the development plans to the Huntsville Planning Commission and the city council within the next few months.
“We talk about wanting affordable housing all of the time, and projects like this gives me hope as something that can help provide these opportunities,” councilmember Mari Montgomery said. “The average cost of homes in Huntsville continues to go up and up.”
In other action city council:
• approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Walker County to jointly fund the engineering design to add a turning lane on FM 2821.
• gave authorization for the city manager to apply for the FY 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
• appointed Sarah Faulkner to the Huntsville Main Street Advisory Committee.
The next scheduled meeting for the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for March 17.
