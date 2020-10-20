City donates $50K towards Vietnam veteran memorial

A Vietnam War veterans memorial in Huntsville inched closer to becoming a reality on Tuesday evening.
With unanimous action, members of the Huntsville City Council opted to donate $50,000 to the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas towards the purchase of the wall that pays tribute to those that served in America’s “most controversial war.”
This is an opportunity to pay homage to a group of people that probably didn’t get a fair shake,” Councilmember Russell Humphrey said. “You only get one chance to do the right thing. The right thing is to ensure that this gets built.”
The Vietnam Wall was a traveling memorial that came to Huntsville around 11 years ago, drawing visitors at all hours of the day and night. Now, the H.E.A.R.T.S. Museum is hoping to serve as the wall’s permanent home, as it is being retired and offered to the museum at a price that they “could not refuse.”
Museum director Kenneth Lee told the council that the museum will need to generate nearly $175,000 in donations to purchase the wall, with fundraising efforts just beginning.
“This is very important to me personally, being a Vietnam War veteran. At least 30 names on that wall are soldiers that I fought with,” Lee noted. "This will be an attraction that no other city has and will bring hundreds of thousands of people to Huntsville.”
The wall is an 80% replica of the famous Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C. and will span the entire left side of the property as a backdrop to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Walkway, that traces the path of 10 trees dedicated to the 10 Huntsville locals killed while serving in the war.
Six information panels will stand apart from the wall depicting a history of the war along with another panel to honor the donors that made the wall possible for the museum. It will also come with a software teaching program that has a timeline of the war as well as bios for some of the 58,267 names on the wall.
Walker County is home to over 5,000 veterans, many of which served in the Vietnam War. It is believed that 3,417 Texans were killed in the war, with over 500,000 serving.
The city will utilize funds from the Hotel Occupancy Tax fund, which currently has approximately $589,000, for it’s portion towards the wall.
Donations for the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum Vietnam Wall can be made in-person or by mail at 463 State Hwy. 75 N in Huntsville, online at www.gofundme.com/f/bring-the-vietnam-wall-to-huntsville-tx-for-good or by phone at (936)295-5959.
