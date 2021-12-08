HUNTSVILLE – New developments could be coming to Huntsville.
Members of the Huntsville City Council discussed the possibility of approving Municipal Utility Developments and Public Improvement Districts at Tuesday’s meeting.
Kevin Byal, director of development services said several developers have reached out to the city to request the addition of these districts to help fund their residential developments, and will be seeking to petition the council to accept their bid at the next meeting.
Both MUDs and PIDs have been used successfully in neighboring cities, however, MUDs are more common in this area of the state.
A MUD is a governmental entity that levies an additional tax to those that choose to live in its district to help fund infrastructure that will serve its property owners, such as its water, sewer, streets, sidewalks, water features and walking trails.
Its board serves as the controlling body that manages the district as a stand-alone entity and the city has no control over them, as they manage their affairs.
PIDs are similar in that they fund the same infrastructure of new developments through bonds or taxes and will give reimbursements, however, they require far more involvement from the city.
“It’s a much quicker process for the developers but it would be more work on city staff,” Byal said.
PID developers would petition the city to create its district and would require a lengthy process to define its parameters and conduct an assessment. The upside would be that the council would have authority to manage the PID, however, it would require a long term commitment by the city, tying it to a developer for a period of 25 to 30 years.
MUDs are established through petition to the city and, once authorized, move on to legislature for consideration, while PIDs are petitioned to the city by developers to create its district and would require a lengthy process to define its parameter and conduct an assessment on the city’s end.
Assessments for both districts are paid for by the property owners in those districts that are defined.
A MUD petition was recently approved on Veterans Memorial Parkway at The Ridge, a proposed development with 700 acres that wraps around Spring Lake to Sunset Lake. The developers are looking to develop 300 acres of that amount at this time.
So far, the city did consent to them approaching the legislature to form a MUD and they have been successful with the legislature. The city is now in its final stages of negotiations on a development agreement with them that will come in front of council in the near future, moving that development forward.
A second proposal was received in early 2021 by Crown Point development, conducting a presentation in a workshop to the council with a similar request to look at either the creation of a new MUD or to possibly annex into the original MUD. The city’s recommendation is that the city supports the creation of a new MUD, but not to be annexed in the original MUD, however, the request is still progressing.
Since then, two developers have requested PIDs, while another has requested to be annexed into the existing MUD.
“We can make either one work, one thing that I caution the council to, and we won’t support from a staff standpoint, is the annexation of a property into an existing MUD,” city manager Aron Kulhavy said. “If we have The Ridge and we have another development in the same MUD, all of the citizens of both areas will be part of the elected body that governs that MUD. One MUD may have a different set of debt and need to pay back than the other, however they would all be governed by the same body and pay the same levy, so residents of one neighborhood could be paying into the infrastructure of another.”
Kulhavy also expressed concerns of creating another elected body within the city’s jurisdiction through the MUD that could potentially disagree with the city.
“The only advantage I see with the PID or the MUD is that it allows the buyer to get in a little bit lower upfront cost, but in the end, they’re going to be paying for that infrastructure regardless of if the developer pays for that infrastructure, tacks it onto the lot sales or if they spread it out over 30 years. One way or another, the property owner will pay for that,” Byles said.
“The thought that always comes back to me is is it a good thing for the citizen, is it a good thing for the guy that’s buying a house or a property in a MUD of a PID? I keep coming back to the conclusion that you have created another taxing entity for the homeowner in this MUD that does not relieve the homeowner of the city’s property tax, so in addition to what he’s paying on his property taxes, he’s going to pay an additional amount of tax with this MUD or this PID,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said, concerned about the additional costs being transparent to potential buyers.
“Both of these vehicles are nothing more than vehicles for a developer to develop a product and I believe, for me, I don’t think I need to sit up here and decide what product the developer is going to invest his money in and how he’s going to go about doing it,” council member Russell Humphrey (Ward 2) added. “Now, what’s best for the city, I agree with, but when both vehicles are within reason, there’s not a lot of difference. They’re both going to be taxed entities, they’re both going to be in addition to what we already collect on taxes, so whoever is going to apply to that subdivision is going to know it right upfront. Whether they do it or not is going to be a decision that they need to make and I don’t think that’s a decision that we need to make.”
Councilmember Daiquiri Beebe (Ward 1) agreed that home buyers are aware of what these entities are and can decide for themselves whether the extra cost is worth the added amenities.
COUNCIL APPROVES ADOPTION OF 2021-40 ORDINANCE
The council approved the adoption of Ordinance 2021-40 to amend the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 and CIP Project budgets.
The city was awarded a a U.S. Department of Justice “JAG” grant on Oct. 13, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022 for $12,760, with one half of the funds dedicated to the city and one half for Walker County. The city will be purchasing eight body cameras to be used by Huntsville Police Department officers, while the county intends to use their share of the grit fund for purchasing various office and computer supplies.
The council approved the adoption with a unanimous vote.
COUNCIL APPROVES FIREWORKS AGREEMENT
The council authorized city manager Aron Kulhavy to enter into a two-year agreement with Skywonder for for fiscal year 2021-22 and 2022-23 with a combined total cost of $50,000 for both years.
The agenda item comes in an effort to enhance the city’s offerings to the community, particularly at the city’s Fourth of July firework display, hosted by the Parks and Leisure Department at Kate Barr Ross Park.
The council approved the agenda item with a unanimous vote.
COUNCIL APPROVES APPOINTMENT TO CEMETERY ADVISORY BOARD
Mayor Andy Brauninger moved to appoint Greg Smith to the cemetery advisory board.
The council approved the motion with a unanimous vote.
