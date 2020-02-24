City, county to partner on FM 2821 expansion

Traffic along FM 2821 in northern Huntsville could soon be seeing some relief.
In a rare partnership, the Walker County Commissioners Court unanimously agreed to join forces with the city of Huntsville and the Texas Department of Transportation, in an effort to widen a road that will soon be home to both the city’s and county’s police departments.
Once expanded, the road will consist of two lanes with a left-turn lane from the Huntsville Municipal Court to Rosenwall Road — the future site of the Huntsville Police Department.
“Over the years we have seen that area quickly grow … it is being traveled more now than we have ever seen before,” Walker County Sheriff Clint McRae said. “Sometimes at 5 p.m. it’s hard for our employees to get out of the parking lot.”
According to the agreement, TxDOT has agreed to cover the construction costs of the multi-million project. However, the city and county would be responsible for the engineering design, totaling $58,000. The county will pay approximately two-thirds of the costs for the new addition.
The city of Huntsville previously agreed to a $95,620 contract with KSA Engineering out of Longview to expand the road between the jail and Rosenwall Road.
The road addition is expected to be complete prior to the opening of a two-story, 40,000 square-foot police headquarters, which is currently being built east of Rosenwall Road. The tentative ribbon cutting is scheduled for November 2020.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for March 4 at 1:30 p.m.
