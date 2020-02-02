Everywhere you look near Sam Houston State University, developers seem to be doubling down on housing geared toward college students.
With this type of development, leases are offered by room, often matching up strangers with one another for a year of study. For Huntsville, it is one of the cheaper options for student housing.
On Tuesday, Huntsville’s City Council might pave the way for the redevelopment of a 10.8 acre lot with frontage on Montgomery Road and Cline Street, near Arnaud’s Food Truck Park and Huntsville Health Center. The proposed property has approximately 245 linear feet of frontage along Montgomery Road and approximately 409 linear feet of frontage road on Cline Street.
The developer wants to construct 156 housing units with 444 bedrooms.
The large development will come before the City Council as a conditional use permit case seeking to remove limitations on purpose-built shared housing. The Planning Commission recommended allowing the project to move forward in January
In recent years, Huntsville has seen rapid development of student apartments, with Sterling Union — a 181 unit, 750 bedroom complex — and Haven at M — a 150 unit, 724 bedroom complex, spurring protests over the ongoing gentrification.
A public hearing on the proposed project will be held at the beginning of the 6 p.m. city council meeting, allowing citizens the opportunity to voice their opposition.
Separate public hearings will also be held on a proposed changes to the city’s development code and the adoption of the updated 2019 Transportation Master Plan.
The city council meeting will take place at Huntsville City Hall, located at 1212 Avenue M in Huntsville.
