A lawsuit that has been in the federal court system for nearly three years will go before the Huntsville City Council.

Council members are expected to meet in closed session Tuesday to seek legal advice on litigation between a former Huntsville Police Department officer and the city of Huntsville.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the conclusion of the 6 p.m. meeting.

Initially filed in 2017, the lawsuit claimed that Kimberly Webb, a former HPD officer, was fired by the city in retaliation for filing sexual harassment complaints.

The lawsuit claims a series of sexual advances from the plaintiff's supervisor, including an incident that caused minor injuries. She claimed Huntsville PD investigators interrogated her for inviting her superiors sexual advances. So, she volunteered to take a polygraph. Webb was dishonorably discharged from the department after she failed the test, the suit says.

Her superior that was indicted in the lawsuit was demoted by the department.

The extent of Tuesday’s discussion with the city council has not been announced due to a city policy that does not permit discussion of ongoing legal proceedings.

Other items expected to be presented to the city council on Tuesday includes:

• consideration of a conditional use permit application for a self-service storage facility in the 1300 block of Hwy. 75 N. City planners say that the developer is planning to construct a commercial property in between the highway and storage facility.

• consideration of a contract for a fiber optic communication line in between Fire Station No. 1 and the city’s service center.

• consideration for the purchase of IT infrastructure equipment for the new fire and police department buildings. The total purchase of equipment will be shared between two vendors at a cost of $216,819.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at Huntsville City Hall, located at 1212 Avenue M, with limited seating. A livestream of the meeting will be available at itemonline.com and at huntsvilletx.gov.