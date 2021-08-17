HUNTSVILLE — Concern over the clear-cutting of trees from new residential developments in parts of the city is prompting the Huntsville City Council to consider new efforts to preserve mature trees.
The council will discuss the proposed ordinance during a regular session meeting beginning at 6 p.m. today. Council members then will likely vote on it during a meeting next month.
Council members requested the ordinance during their strategic planning session at the beginning of the year, and it has since made its way through the Huntsville Planning Commission.
“Staff went into the creative process with the goal of making a tree preservation ordinance that promotes and protects the ecological, environmental, and health aspects as well as the physical character of the city of Huntsville and its residents, but that is also not onerous and won’t discourage development,” city leaders said in an overview of the ordinance.
The proposed ordinance aims to regulate the number of trees that must remain on a property during development, the procedure for potential tree removal, replacement tree requirements, penalties for not adhering to the tree ordinance, and protected, common, and invasive tree species in the Huntsville area.
Developers will be forced to apply for a permit before removing any trees and will then have to plant a minimum of two protected trees per residential unit located in the front setback of the lot. Developers will also be required to retain at least a 10-foot vegetation buffer that is adjacent to lots occupied by detached homes.
Citizens will be allowed to voice their concerns or support of the proposed ordinance during a public hearing at the beginning of the meeting.
ON THE AGENDA
Other items expected to be discussed by the city council will include:
• the second reading of an amendment to the professional services agreement with Randall Scott Architects, Inc. for the design of the future city hall. The change order would fund the design of a third floor for the future municipal headquarters.
• consideration of a landscape maintenance agreement between the city and the Texas Department of Transportation for landscape maintenance along Interstate 45 between Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 30.
• consideration of a purchase agreement for water and wastewater supplies maintained in the city’s warehouse.
MEETING INFORMATION
The council will meet in a workshop to finalize the capital improvement projects on the fiscal year 2021-22 budget. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall. It will be live-streamed online at huntsvilletx.gov or itemonline.com.
