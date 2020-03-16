First came shareable bikes and e-scooters. Now the Huntsville City Council is looking to add regulations on all bicycles, scooters and skateboards.
If approved, the proposed ordinance would regulate personal devices under the same laws as rentable devices.
New regulations would include, banning personal devices on public right-of-ways with speed limits greater than 35 mph. The operator of a device must be at least 16 years of age and will not be permitted to wear headphones, the proposed regulations state.
The first reading of the proposed ordinance is expected to be presented to the Huntsville City Council tonight at 6 p.m.
Other proposed items on tonight’s agenda include:
• authorization for the city manager to apply for the Houston-Galveston Area Local Development Corporation Community Enhancement Grant, which would provide a matching grant for new lamp post in downtown.
• possible action on a declaration of disaster within the city of Huntsville on the coronavirus pandemic.
